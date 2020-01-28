Billboard truck advocating for Chen's removal from EXO hilariously towed away due to a parking violation

A billboard truck left in front of the SM COEX Artium on January 28th was hilariously towed away due to a parking violation.



EXO-L fan club ACE has been protesting Chen continuing as an EXO member since he revealed his upcoming marriage and pregnant fiancee, and they previously held a small, physical protest in front of the SM Coex Artium in Seoul earlier this month. On January 28, the same group sent a billboard truck demanding Chen's departure from the group in the front of SM's COEX Artium. However, netizens were quick to spot that the truck was parked illegally and reported the violation, resulting in the truck being promptly towed away.

(lrt) I see ksoons are reporting the antis’ truck to public services for illegal parking... Good 💀 pic.twitter.com/i0EQHC4ygs — 지윤 🌼 항상 종대 편 (@lunarkjd) January 28, 2020

The billboard was meant to stay up until the end of January but has reportedly been towed away just a few hours after it was set up.