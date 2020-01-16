EXO fandom EXO-L ACE demand Chen's exit from the group after news of pregnant fiancee

EXO fandom EXO-L ACE is demanding Chen's exit from the group after the news of his pregnant fiancee was announced.



EXO-L ACE is known as a large group of fans of EXO, and on January 15, they released a fandom statement demanding that Chen is removed from EXO following the news of his upcoming marriage and fiancee's pregnancy.



The fandom requested SM Entertainment kick Chen out, stating, "Chen, who deeply hurt and caused chaos to fans, will only hurt the group's image if he continues to promote with them. We would like to announce our statement to request SM Entertainment retract their decision to let Chen promote as a member of EXO and kick him out of the group."



They claimed Chen has defamed EXO and that his "selfish choices have deeply hurt [EXO's] 9 years of hard work. Not even a day after Chen's news. keywords like 'wedding-idol' and 'married-idol' were attached to reports about EXO. False rumors about the other members have also been spread. Chen's individual behavior will form a permanent view on the group as a whole, and it'll become difficult to continue marketing the group as idols. This damage will spread as long as it's allowed to continue."



EXO-L ACE further claimed that the news has also caused EXO fans to become divided as they have differing opinions about Chen's marriage and fiancee's pregnancy. The fandom concluded, "If we don't hear a response from the label by January 18, EXO-L will use direct and indirect methods of protest."



What are your thoughts on EXO-L ACE's demand?

