51

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Not many people show up at the protest to kick Chen from EXO

AKP STAFF

Angry EXO fans held a protest on January 19 to demand Chen's departure from the group. However, not many people showed up at the protest.

The protest was held outside SM's Coex Artium in Seoul where fans gathered to voice their anger wearing masks and dressed in all black. Originally, they planned to have over 200 people attend the protest but only 20 - 30 people were in attendance.


﻿﻿
SEOUL.CO.KR

Fans also brought posters of Chen and books and proceeded to dump the memorabilia on the floor and stomp on them. 

When asked about their protest, a number of fans stated that they felt betrayed for spending their time and energy into Chen only to have him announce his marriage and pregnancy without an apology. 

However, the majority of fans are denouncing the protests and stating that Chen should remain in the group. What are your thoughts on this? 

  1. Chen
48 15,475 Share 91% Upvoted

28

omegateatimer25 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

This is ridiculous on so many levels. Who has so much free time to sit outside of a building because your favourite idol member has a life besides being an idol?

Share

19

Ginner420 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I like that they covered their face because even they know they’re embarrassed at their own behaviour

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

J.Y. Park
JYP Entertainment releases Nizi Project teaser
12 hours ago   5   3,209

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND