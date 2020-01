BTS's "Black Swan" has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100!

On January 28th, following the group's Grammys performance, "Black Swan" debuted at 57 on the esteemed chart.

The group additionally took the number 1 spot on World Digital Song Sales, the number 2 spot for Digital Song Sales, and the number 9 spot for Canada Digital Song Sales.

The group's new pre-release song definitely places them as rising stars as they continue growing their fame and fortune. Congratulations to BTS!