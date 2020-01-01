N.Flying send their new year greetings to fans with newest member Dongsung

N.Flying are entering the new year with some exciting news, both for the band and their fans!

As previously announced, N.Flying will be adding a brand new bassist to the band - former HONEYST member Seo Dongsung. Prior to this announcement, Dongsung has been assisting with N.Flying's live performances as a temporary member, filling in for the vacant bassist position.

Then, on January 1 at approximately 12 AM EST, N.Flying shared their new year greetings with fans worldwide! The band appeared for the first time in front of their fans in their revamped state, and Dongsung also took part in sharing a few comments in light of the new year.

Check out N.Flying with their newest member Dongsung, above, and look forward to the band's activities in 2020!

