Yoon Mi Rae to release OST Part.2 for tvN's 'Crash Landing On You'

Yoon Mi Rae will be lending her voice for another one of her fantastic OSTs, this time for tvN's ongoing Sat-Sun drama 'Crash Landing On You'!

Yoon Mi Rae's upcoming OST Part.2 for tvN's 'Crash Landing On You', titled "Flower", was first revealed as the ending song of episode 1, aired this past weekend. The gentle and emotional track depicts the growing feelings of love between the drama's lead characters, Yoon Se Ri and Lee Jung Hyuk.

Look forward to Yoon Mi Rae's "Flower", set for release online on December 22 at 6 PM KST!

