5

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Joy is shrouded in darkness even in her 'Day' version teasers for 'Psycho'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's final member Joy has unveiled her latest set of 'Day' and 'Studio' version individual teaser images, bringing fans closer to the group's "Psycho" comeback!

In her peculiar, 'Day' version teaser photos, Joy seems to be surrounded by darkness despite the fact that the photos were taken in daylight, piquing curiosity. In her 'Studio' version images, Joy brings out her sassy, yet endearing charms full force. 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet's comeback repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale' is set for release this December 23 at 6 PM KST! Red Velvet also plan on greeting fans next month with their new selfie book 'Selfie Book: Red Velvet #3', coming out on January 10. 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Joy
1 502 Share 71% Upvoted

1

FragleDagle145 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Hot!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND