Red Velvet's Joy is shrouded in darkness even in her 'Day' version teasers for 'Psycho'

Red Velvet's final member Joy has unveiled her latest set of 'Day' and 'Studio' version individual teaser images, bringing fans closer to the group's "Psycho" comeback!





In her peculiar, 'Day' version teaser photos, Joy seems to be surrounded by darkness despite the fact that the photos were taken in daylight, piquing curiosity. In her 'Studio' version images, Joy brings out her sassy, yet endearing charms full force.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet's comeback repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale' is set for release this December 23 at 6 PM KST! Red Velvet also plan on greeting fans next month with their new selfie book 'Selfie Book: Red Velvet #3', coming out on January 10.



