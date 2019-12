Jun has dropped another set of teaser images for his first Korean single album 'Gallery'!

In the images, the U-KISS member looks off to the side, giving off an introspective vibe with his pose. Similar to his previous teasers, he is sitting in a library, with books seen stacked beside him.

Meanwhile, Jun's first single album 'Gallery' is set for release on December 5.

Check out the photos below!