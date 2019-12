Block B's U-Kwon has dropped another set of teaser photos ahead of the release of first solo single album 'Rise Up'!

In the teaser photos, U-Kwon is saturated in a red filter, dressed in a hoodie and gold chains and looking ahead with a charismatic stare.

Meanwhile, 'Rise Up' is set for release on December 3 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images below!