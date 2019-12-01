Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Oh Sae Bom (NEST Entertainment) to make solo debut this month

Another trainee from 'Produce X 101' is gearing up to make his debut!
NEST Entertainment's Oh Sae Bom, who finished the program at #69, will be making his solo debut on December 17 KST through the release of his first album.
On December 1, his agency released a set of teaser photos announcing his debut, where the idol is seen striking dynamic poses in all-black fashion.
Previously to his appearance on 'Produce X 101,' Oh Sae Bom was active as a member of a popular K-pop dance busking group MAXXAM, and was known for his strong dancing abilities while competing on the program.
Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!
