Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Oh Sae Bom (NEST Entertainment) to make solo debut this month

Another trainee from 'Produce X 101' is gearing up to make his debut!

NEST Entertainment's Oh Sae Bom, who finished the program at #69, will be making his solo debut on December 17 KST through the release of his first album.

On December 1, his agency released a set of teaser photos announcing his debut, where the idol is seen striking dynamic poses in all-black fashion.

Previously to his appearance on 'Produce X 101,' Oh Sae Bom was active as a member of a popular K-pop dance busking group MAXXAM, and was known for his strong dancing abilities while competing on the program.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!