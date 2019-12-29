Superstar penguin Pengsoo poses with Zico, Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho!

Looks like Pengsoo had an unofficial meet-and-greet with fellow celebrities!

Pengsoo, the famous penguin character from Korea, appeared as a presenter at the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'. As they presented the Global Trend Award, the rookie penguin flaunted a flowing white dress and expressed excitement at seeing so many celebrities in one spot.

In the backstage, Pengsoo met up with Zico, who posted on his Instagram: "Hello Pengsoo", as well as with Yoo Jae Suk (as Yoo San Seul) and Jo Se Ho (as Zha Cai)!

Did anyone else catch Pengsoo's moment at '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'?