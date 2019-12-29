Girls' Generation's Sunny plans to stay home until New Year's Day

Sunny has updated fans with plans leading up to the new year.

On December 29, this Girls' Generation member took to Instagram and shared a lovely selfie taken while dressed in a winter outfit. In the caption, she wrote: "It's the end of the year!!!! My goal for the rest of 2019 is to stay at home and roll on the floor until January 1 LOLOL #homebody #It'sDangerousOutsideTheBlanket".

Under the post, Girls' Generation's celebrity stylist Seo Soo Kyung left a comment: "Omg, why are you so pretty".

Does anybody else have the same plans as Sunny's until 2020?