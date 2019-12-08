Stray Kids tease final prologue cards detailing their journey before ‘Clé: Levanter’ release

D-Day of Stray Kids's 6th mini album, 'Clé: Levanter' comeback!

The boys' final set of teasers before their 'Clé: Levanter' release consists of a series of prologue cards, detailing moments from Stray Kids's journey as they follow their broken compass.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids's 6th mini album drops in just a few more hours, on December 9 at 6 PM KST. In the meantime, read through their prologue cards below.





"We came the long way to capture more on the journey."

"The wind is blowing. Finally, we put down the snares of desperation."

"A nervous sigh."

"But because we could not forget a single thing, we fumbled."

"We raise our heads and look at what we've become."

"Every step we took, the things that piled up were hardships, but not downfalls."

"Only when we stand in front of the door do we think about the key in our hand. Blindness and poison, they were desperate snares in our path."

"There are things which we believed would help us forget it all, if we could get our hands on them."

"A nothingness eating away the insides of the heart."

"Empty yearning."