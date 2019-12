Play M Boys's Lim Ji Min is here with a highlight medley for his upcoming 2nd solo single album, 'Youth'.

The mini album contains a total of 3 tracks including "Sold Out", title track "Who, You?", and finally, "Stay By My Side". Judging by the highlight medley above, Lim Ji Min will be returning with yet another vibrant, youthful sound after his bright debut with "Loveholic".

Stay tuned for Lim Ji Min's first solo comeback since his debut, coming this December 11 at 6 PM KST!