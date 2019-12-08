BoA shares next dreamlike set of teasers for 'Starry Night'

BoA's latest set of comeback teaser images take on a dreamlike mood, as the star seems pensive in a pure, white nightgown.

So far, BoA has released audio teasers of 5 out of 6 tracks from her 2nd mini album 'Starry Night' - "Think About You", "I Don't Mind", "Black", "Dry Flower", and "Butterfly". The last track remaining will be BoA's title track "Starry Night" feat. Crush, which BoA took part in writing the lyrics for.

Stay tuned for BoA's full comeback with her 2nd mini album, set for this December 11 at 6 PM KST!