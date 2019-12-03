Starship updates fans on netizens who have been sentenced with fines for spreading malicious comments

On December 4, Starship Entertainment released an updated statement to the press regarding their ongoing legal battle against netizens spreading malicious and false rumors online via various communities and SNS platforms.

"Earlier this year, we enlisted the help of a law firm after concluding that the degree of malicious comments and posts via online communities and SNS platforms involving our artists MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, Soyu, Dasom, Jang Won Young, and Ahn Yoo Jin have gone far out of hand; back on July 4, we filed a formal lawsuit against some of these malicious netizens via Seoul's Gangnam police office.



Among those sued, some have already received sentences in the form of fines for their crimes, while some have been booked by prosecutors for additional investigations. We are currently preparing to continue our response of legal action against others.



In addition, we recently warned malicious commenters of legal action in the case that they continue to spread posts containing false rumors, derogation, sexual harassment, and defamation of character involving our artist MONSTA X. After the warming, many fans actively participating in monitoring various communities and filing reports against such posts via online communities and SNS platforms, and we want to notify you that as of December 3, we have filed another formal lawsuit with the Gangnam police station against various individuals.



As both our label artists as well as the name of the company suffered great damages through the actions of such malicious commenters, we stress our strict stance of response without settlements. Furthermore, we again declare that we are constantly monitoring online communities for ongoing cases of defaming and derogatory content geared toward our artists, and will not hesitate to protect the rights of our artists against cyber crimes through strong legal action.



We ask fans for their continued participation and reports on our label artists and any cases of malicious rumors or content. Once again, we thank everyone for their abundant cheers and support toward our artists."