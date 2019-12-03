MYNAME announce their official disbandment after 8 years

On December 4, MYNAME's label H2 Media officially announced the boy group's disbandment, after 8 years of promotions.





H2 Media stated, "MYNAME's exclusive contracts with the company recently came to an end. We would like to sincerely thank the fans for loving MYNAME and for cheering them on for such a long time. While the boys' promotions as the team MYNAME have come to an end, we plan on supporting each member in his individual areas so that they can continue to grow in their respective fields."

As a result, it seems that while MYNAME will be disbanding officially as a group, all 5 members of the team including Gunwoo, Insoo, Seyong, JoonQ, and Chaejin will be continuing their relationships with H2 Media. Gunwoo plans on focussing on his solo music career, while Insoo intends to pursue a career in musical acting. Seyong, JoonQ, and Chaejin plan on switching gears as actors.





Meanwhile, MYNAME debuted with their 1st single album 'Message' in 2011, also debuting in Japan in 2012 and actively promoting with successful Japanese music releases as well as in Korea. The last time the group promoted together was in September of this year.



Best of luck to all the members of MYNAME in their future promotions!