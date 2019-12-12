Park Na Rae's side denies that she's currently dating

On December 13, a representative from Park Na Rae's side stepped up to clarify suspicions that the comedian is dating.

Back on December 12, special MC Jung Joon of 'Love's Flavor' season 3 asked Park Na Rae if it were true that she was currently seeing someone, claiming that he'd heard so from an acquaintance. During the broadcast, Park Na Rae did not give a specific answer, leading to speculations.

However, a representative from Park Na Rae's side stated, "After confirming with Park Na Rae, we've learned that she is currently not dating anyone."