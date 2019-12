Mark your calendars for an exciting series of teasers coming soon, ahead of SF9's 1st full album comeback!

The main body of teasers kick off from December 29-31 with SF9's jacket poster series, followed by a trailer video, MV teasers, a highlight medley, and more. SF9's full comeback with their 1st full album 'First Collection' and their title track "Good Guy" is set for this January 7 at 6 PM KST.





Stay tuned!