Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

BTS' Jin makes hearts flutter with his sweet words at the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje'

BTS's Jin made hearts flutter with his sweet words.

The group appeared on December 27th at the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje' where they participated in a short interview. 

With just 5 days left in 2019, Jin was asked to make a sentence describing 2019 with just 5 syllables, Jin stole the hearts of fans as he quickly responded, "아미는내꼬 (Ahr-mee Neun Nae Kko) Army is Mine." And when Jungkook was asked his hopes for 2020 and to make a sentence with just 5 syllables, he responded, "아프지 마라 (Ah-puh Ji Ma La) Don't get hurt."

You can check out the video clip below!

