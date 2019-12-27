22

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Check individual K-Pop idol brand value rankings for the month of December!

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for individual K-Pop idols for the month of December, based on big data. 

Collecting and analyzing big data of 100 individual K-Pop idol group members from November 26 through December 27, 2019, the Institute determined that once again, 1st place in terms of brand value for an individual K-Pop idol went to BTS member Jimin with a total of 13,694,821 points!

Kang Daniel followed in 2nd place with a total of 9,859,013 points, after recently announcing his temporary hiatus from promotions. 3rd place went to girl group MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with a total of 6,645,242 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, AOA's Seolhyun, BTS's Jungkook, HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon, Red Velvet's Wendy, EXO's Baekhyun, and BTS's Jin. Check out the full analysis results below. 

xjusx
46 minutes ago

Congratulation to Jimin 👑!! And all the idols 👏

Haruka000
21 minutes ago

Daniel ❤❤❤ Congratulations!!

