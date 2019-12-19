7

2

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

N.Flying participate in music campaign to cheer on youths in 'It's Okay' MV

AKP STAFF


N.Flying have partnered up with Korea's 'Life Insurance Social Philanthropy Foundation' to send out a message of encouragement to today's youths, in their "It's Okay" MV!

Written, composed, and produced by the N.Flying members themselves, "It's Okay" contains a message of sympathy and encouragement to youths who may feel hesitant in opening up about their struggles with others. The N.Flying members sing about wanting to provide a listening ear, as well as about having confidence in oneself. 

Check out N.Flying's "It's Okay" MV above!

  1. N.Flying
0 386 Share 78% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND