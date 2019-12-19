N.Flying participate in music campaign to cheer on youths in 'It's Okay' MV



N.Flying have partnered up with Korea's 'Life Insurance Social Philanthropy Foundation' to send out a message of encouragement to today's youths, in their "It's Okay" MV!

Written, composed, and produced by the N.Flying members themselves, "It's Okay" contains a message of sympathy and encouragement to youths who may feel hesitant in opening up about their struggles with others. The N.Flying members sing about wanting to provide a listening ear, as well as about having confidence in oneself.

Check out N.Flying's "It's Okay" MV above!