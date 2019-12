Nana won the 'Excellence Award (Actress)' at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'.

The ceremony took place on the 31st at the KBS Hall where Nana won the 'Excellence Award (Actress)' for a mini-series for her role in 'Justice.'

She shared the award with Kim So Hyun for her role in 'The Tale of Nokdu'.

Congratulations to both Nana and Kim So Hyun!