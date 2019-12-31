SF9 recall back to their previous releases with '9lory' teaser

12

SF9 is ringing in the new year with a new MV teaser.

The boys will be coming back with their first full album 'Good Guy' on January, and they've released a teaser for "9lory" right at midnight KST on January 1st. The "glory" teaser features Inseong sitting, holding a ring that breaks off into 9 rings. The teaser then alludes back to SF9's previous releases: Jaeyoon for "Fanfare", Taeyang for "Roar", Chani for "Easy Love", Dawon for "O Sole Mio", Rowoon for "Mamma Mia", Hwiyoung for "Now or Never", Zuho for "Enough", and Youngbin for "RPM".

Check out the video teaser above, as well as the individual 'BLACK RATED' version teasers below.

