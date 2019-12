MONSTA X will be holding a fan concert.

The boys will be at the Seoul Jamshil Indoor Gymnasium on January 18th and 19th for their 'FAN-CON MX HOME PARTY'. Tickets will go on sale to the fanclub members starting later today at 8PM KST on Melon. For the poster, they've all dressed in fluffy sky blue pajamas.

Check out the full poster below.