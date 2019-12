F.T. Island's Jaejin will be holding a Korean fanmeeting.

'Lee Jaejin's Dinner Show Without Dinner' will be his first ever solo Korean fanmeet. The fanmeet will take place on January 11th at 6PM KST at the Olympic Park K-Art Hall. Tickets will go on sale for fanclub members starting at 2PM KST on the 18th, and will open to the general public on the 23rd at 2PM KST through Yes24.