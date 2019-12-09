Police extend investigations into 'Idol School'

As the investigation into the 'Produce' series continues, it's now been revealed that investigations will now include 'Idol School'.

The Seoul Police District Chief Lee Yong Pyo said, "We are continuing our investigations and analyzing the information we seized previously. We are also investigating to see if executives were involved in 'Idol School'."

Previously, the police have forwarded the case to prosecutors after concluding that there were ranking manipulations and as well as illegal receptions.