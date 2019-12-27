3

LOONA earns first No.1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart with ‘365’

Girl group LOONA tops the U.S. World Digital Song Sales Chart with their recent single “365”.

On December 13, LOONA released “365”, a fan song for their fans worldwide. This song was first revealed to the fans during their “Premier Greeting - Meet & Up” fanmeet.

The group has also been gaining attention for their series of records made over the past few months. Just earlier this month, LOONA sets the record with “365” by becoming the first K-Pop girl group to top both USA's iTunes' Singles and Album chart at the same time on its release date.

While there are no promotions for this single, the performance is especially meaningful as it is a song that was made with the support and love from their fans from all over the world.

LOONA will also be making a comeback soon with a new mini album “#” (Hash) early next year. Check out their song “365” and their latest teaser below!

