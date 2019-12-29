Jung Se Woon to feature as guest at Huh Gak's concert



On December 29, Huh Gak’s agency Play M Entertainment said that singer-songwriter Jung Se Woon will be a guest at ballad singer Huh Gak’s concert. The concert will be held at Woosong Arts Hall, Daejeon on December 31.

The meeting of two unique vocals have already garnered attention, and fans are looking forward to their collaboration.

Huh Gak has been touring the country since early November and has featured guests such as Hong Jin Young, A Pink Jeong Eun Ji and VICTON Kang Seung Sik.