Shin Sung Rok confirmed to be joining the 'All the Butlers' lineup

Shin Sung Rok will be joining 'All the Butlers'!

An insider revealed, "SBS' 'All the Butlers' is reaching 2 years, and Shin Sung Rok will be joining as a new member to bring a new change." There was already a hint of a new member at the '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards'. After the team won Best Teamwork, Lee Seung Gi mentioned that there would be a new member joining them. He also mentioned that there would be 'Shin Sang Seung Brothers'. Many fans had wished for Shin Sung Rok because he had such great chemistry with the members, and it looks like their wishes will be coming true!

Shin Sung Rok has already filmed the first episode of the variety show on the 22nd, and his episodes will start airing in January next year.