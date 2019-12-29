IU reveals that the biggest lie she ever told her parents is “I have been sleeping well”



Recently, IU released “Jieun Book” to her fanclub UAENA, where she responded to the questions that her fans asked anonymously. Among the questions, one asked “What was your biggest lie you ever told your parents.”. To which, IU replies “I have been sleeping well.”.

Fan speculate that this is because IU did not want to worry her parents despite not being able to rest well due to her busy schedule.

Upon seeing this, netizens responded warmly, saying “This warms my heart”, “Despite being just a few words, there is a lot of meaning in it”, "She has a really pretty heart".Netizens also cheer her on saying “Jieun, lets always be healthy and happy”.

IU is currently on her “LOVE, POEM” tour, touring South-East Asia.