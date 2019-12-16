Jaejoong’s recent Instagram update shows off his model-like proportions

Kim Jaejoong showed off his handsome style through an Instagram post on December 16th that has netizens buzzing about his good looks.

The star uploaded a photo showing him posing gracefully in a chic outfit with the caption “Argentina… thank you for the good memories.” It seems like he took a recent trip to the country for a future broadcast. Fans have been commenting on his good looks, saying:

“I love you Jaejoong!”

“Wow, his proportions are godlike.”

“How does he get younger instead of older?"

Jaejoong is in Argentina to film for his new variety show that will air on the Lifetime Channel. He is currently appearing on TV Chosun’s ‘Taste of Love 3’.