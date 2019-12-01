IU wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from AOA, Kang Daniel, TXT, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk and April's Naeun!

On today's episode, Super Junior's Sungmin made his solo debut with "Orgel," and HEDY debuted with "Home." AOA returned with "Come See Me," Kang Daniel made his first comeback with "Touchin'," Limitless returned with "Wish Wish," and Newkidd came back with "Come."



As for the winner, MAMAMOO and IU were this week's nominees, with IU being nominated for both "Blueming" and "Love Poem." In the end, IU won with her single "Blueming."



Other performers were ASTRO, Cosmic Girls, CIX, Golden Child, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk, TXT, Luri, 1Team, Dongkiz, and OnlyOneOf.



Check out this week's performances below!



DEBUT: Super Junior's Sungmin



COMEBACK: AOA



COMEBACK: Kang Daniel



MAMAMOO



Cosmic Girls

ASTRO

CIX

Golden Child

TXT

1Team