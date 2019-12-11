7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

NU'EST, Super Junior, BTS, BLACKPINK, & Song Haye certified platinum by Gaon this month

AKP STAFF

On December 12, Gaon chart released the artists, albums, and singles which were most recently certified platinum for this month via the chart's official certification system.

In the album sales cateogory, NU'EST's 6th mini album 'Happily Ever After' and Super Junior's 9th full album 'Time Slip' received platinum certifications for surpassing 250,000 copies. In the downloads category, BLACKPINK's "Forever Young" and BTS's "Fake Love" were newly certified platinum for surpassing 2,500,000 downloads. 

Finally, Song Haye's "Your Regards" was certified platinum in the streaming category after surpassing 100 million streams. Congratulations to all!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. NU'EST
  4. Song Haye
  5. Super Junior
0 1,289 Share 88% Upvoted
V
Netizens impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow up
9 hours ago   25   18,282
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
13 hours ago   6   2,773

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND