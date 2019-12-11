NU'EST, Super Junior, BTS, BLACKPINK, & Song Haye certified platinum by Gaon this month

On December 12, Gaon chart released the artists, albums, and singles which were most recently certified platinum for this month via the chart's official certification system.

In the album sales cateogory, NU'EST's 6th mini album 'Happily Ever After' and Super Junior's 9th full album 'Time Slip' received platinum certifications for surpassing 250,000 copies. In the downloads category, BLACKPINK's "Forever Young" and BTS's "Fake Love" were newly certified platinum for surpassing 2,500,000 downloads.

Finally, Song Haye's "Your Regards" was certified platinum in the streaming category after surpassing 100 million streams. Congratulations to all!

