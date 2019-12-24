Girl's Day's Hyeri goes for an eccentric mood in Vienna for her lovely 'Dazed' pictorial

Girl's Day's Hyeri took on an eccentric, vintage look paired with a frizzy, curly hairstyle, for her latest solo pictorial with 'Dazed' magazine.

For this particular photoshoot, Hyrei visited the beautiful city of Vienna, Austria, roaming the city's various landmarks as well as neat, hidden discoveries. During her interview, Hyeri sent out a positive message by sharing about her own emotions and experiences. She said, "I'm the type of person who trusts in myself. Everyone needs someone to support them and believe in them, but I think I'm the type of person to fill up that role on my own. I just want to go on living the way I am without being too greedy, working hard every moment, and facing whatever comes my way, however difficult it may be."



Check out glimpses of Hyeri's afternoon in Vienna, below.