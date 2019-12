NEWSEN YOUTUBE

KARA's Seungyeon was seen bursting into tears at the airport.

The star was spotted leaving Seoul at Gimpo airport for Japan on December 24th to hold the 'HAN SEUNG YEON CHRISTMAS PARTY 2019 IN JAPAN'.

The star was seen attempting to smile for the photographers before bursting into tears at the Japan Airlines check-in baggage area.

It has been one month since the tragic passing of Hara. We wish for her healing and recovery.