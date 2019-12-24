Who sold the most albums in 2019? GAON's 2019 Album Sales Review

Now that 2019 is coming to a close, GAON has released their end of the year sales data. Check out the results below.

Sales for K-pop albums, in general, have nearly tripled since 2013. In 2013, the top 400 albums sold 8,262,089 copies combined. In 2019, the top 400 albums sold 24,594,928 copies combined.

Much like 2018, this year has been a particularly good year for BTS. The boys dominated in album sales and more than quadrupled the sales of second-place group SEVENTEEN.

BTS also held a 29.6% market share of the top 400 albums for Male artists in 2019, followed by Seventeen in second at 7.2% market share.









TWICE dominated the female album group sales, tripling the cumulative album sales of BLACKPINK and Red Velvet.









Thus TWICE also dominated the market share of the top 400 albums for female artists in 2019. TWICE holds a 27.8% market share, followed by Other at 20.8%, and BLACKPINK at 8.9%.