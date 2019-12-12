Lee Seung Gi, Park So Dam, Sung Si Kyung, & Lee Da Hee confirmed as '2020 Golden Disc Awards' MCs

Lee Seung Gi, Park So Dam, Sung Si Kyung, and Lee Da Hee will be working together to host the 2-day '2020 Golden Disc Awards'.

On January 4, the 'Golden Disc Awards' will be commemorating various artists, songs, and albums taking away digital awards, with Sung Si Kyung and Lee Da Hee as the main MCs. On January 5, Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam will be hosting the physical album awards night.

The '2020 Golden Disc Awards' is set to take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome, airing live via JTBC.

