On December 30, former iKON member B.I sets his instagram to private, inviting discussions from fans.

This is one of the only activities fans have heard of him since his departure from iKON.Fans who were following him can still see what he has on his account, but newer fans will have to be approved before being able to follow him.

Some fans express shock about his sudden decision, while others speculate that there will be incoming updates from him.

Hanbin breathed today. He made his ig private. It can only mean that he’ll be posting on it soon for his fans only. I said what I said pic.twitter.com/iaV05YRLzH — 🍽 (@hanbinthot) December 30, 2019

Hanbin is private on Instagram. I unfollowed then refollowed to double check we- pic.twitter.com/GArfgaC7Ku — #R9| Hanbin stan (@ikonavy) December 30, 2019