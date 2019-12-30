Momoland talks about becoming a 6-member group

Momoland talked about their recent lineup change.

The girls had a press showcase for their second single album 'Thumbs Up'. During the showcase, Jane talked about the 3 members leaving, saying, "It's true that it's sad, but since everyone has a path they choose for themselves, we're sincerely cheering them on. Since we changed to 6 members, we worked even harder. We hope people take it well."

JooE added, "We were the most worried about sending the same energy to fans. We worked even harder for that."

"Thumbs Up" will be released later tonight at 6PM KST.