News
CJ ENM clarifies X1's status is still pending, will not be revealing the actual ranking

CJ ENM clarified their stance on X1.

After the CEO's statement, he clarified, "We are still talking about the members and labels about X1 starting to promote again. There is nothing confirmed. We will be matching what the labels want as much as possible." When asked if the trainees who were manipulated out were going to be included in X1 or IZ*ONE, he answered, "That is not something I can decide. It is for the labels and members to decide after considerations. We will decide after talking with them."

On the call for the actual ranking to be revealed, he said, "We believe that revealing the ranking would be causing further damage, so we will not be revealing the ranking. When the victims are confirmed, we will pay the damages. I cannot reveal who they are here. We will not be making the damages be known."

