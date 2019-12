Former F.T. Island member Jonghun appeals 5-year prison sentence for group sexual assault

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun is appealing his 5-year prison sentence for group sexual assault.



On December 4, the Seoul Central District Court revealed Jonghun submitted an appeal through a legal representative today. Just yesterday, he was sentenced to 5 years of prison and 80 hours of a sexual violence rehabilitation program. He'll also be restricted from employment that involves minors for 5 years.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years, and Kwon Hyuk Jun (also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) received a prison sentence of 4 years.



Stay tuned for updates.