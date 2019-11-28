40

Court sentences Jung Joon Young with six years of prison, Choi Jong Hun with five years for sexual violence

Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hun have received their sentences from their first trial after being convicted of collective sexual assault and distribution of illegal materials through a KakaoTalk chatroom.

On November 29 KST, the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Consensus Division 29 sentenced Jung Joon Young to a six year prison sentence for his illegal recordings, a violation of the act concerning punishment of sexual violence crimes. Choi Jong Hun has also received a prison sentence of five years.

On top of this sentence, both will be required to take 80 hours of sexual violence education, and will be banned for five years from working in any facility that deals with children and teenagers. 

Among the charges the two have been indicted on, they are being charged with gang raping of a drunk woman back in January 2016 in Gangwon-do and in March of the same year in Daegu. Jung Joon Young was also accused of distributing illegal footage on 11 different occasions, including sharing footage without consent of him having sex with women in a KakaoTalk chat room that other celebrities also participated in.


Meanwhile, the others who participated in the chat room have also been sentenced to prison time. Kwon Hyuk Jun (older brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) has received four years, Burning Sun's marketing director 'Kim' has received five years, and in August, former entertainment agency employee 'Heo' has received two years of probation.

9

jjajangmyeon23549 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Not enough years imo, these pricks serve no where near the time of hardship and reflection compared to the victims who have to suffer for the rest of their lives mentally because of these men

6

han-seo-heee-763 pts 54 minutes ago 25
54 minutes ago

(Look at his f**king guilty face, it says it all)

Next is this mother f**ker Seungri

-Violent Misogynist

-Pimp

-Tax evasor

-Molka chat

-drug user

-Gambler

-Racist

-Cultural appropriation

#justiceToTheVictims

