FNC Entertainment confirms AOA's Hyejeong and 'A-Teen' actor Ryu Eui Hyun have broken up

AOA's Hyejeong and actor Ryu Eui Hyun have broken up.



The news was confirmed through AOA's agency FNC Entertainment on December 23 KST. While the agency said that the break-up was recent, they did not disclose when nor why it occurred.



The two met while filming the 2018 web drama 'Is Lovesickness Refundable?' and announced their relationship this past April, revealed they had been dating since the beginning of 2019.

