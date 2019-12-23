YG Entertainment announces 'Winter Sonata' actress Choi Ji Woo is pregnant with first child

Choi Ji Woo is having a baby!



The actress's agency YG Entertainment announced that she is currently pregnant and scheduled to give birth in May of next year. Choi Ji Woo was married in March 2018 to a non-celebrity IT industry businessman after roughly one year of dating. This will be their first child.



Meanwhile, Choi Ji Woo first debuted as an actress in 1994 before moving onto star in a number of hit dramas including 'Winter Sonata' and 'Stairway to Heaven.'

