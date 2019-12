Momoland now has 5 MVs with over 100 million views.

The girls' "Banana Cha Cha", the theme song for 'Pororo', was sung by Momoland, and now it's hit over 100 million views. This means "Banana Cha Cha" joins "Bboom Bboom" (almost 400 million views), as well as "BAAM" and the choreography video for "Bboom Bboom" in the 100 million club.

Congratulations to Momoland!