EXO's Sehun purchases building in Seoul's Sangdo neighborhood for 3.35 billion won (~$2.9 million USD)

EXO's Sehun recently made a major real estate purchase.



According to media reports, the idol signed a 3.35 billion won (~$2.9 million USD) real estate contract for the ownership of a six-story building located in proximity to Sangdo Station in Seoul's Dongjak district. The payment on the building was made in November.





In response to the news, local real estate professionals shared that the building is located nearby a major road, offering it great visibility and a low chance that he will have any issues finding occupants. The building is also situated in front of a Lotte Castle luxury apartment complex, which will begin moving in residents in 2021.

