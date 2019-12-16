Lee Jae Hoon to star in upcoming Netflix original drama 'Move To Heaven'

Lee Jae Hoon will be starring in the Netflix original drama 'Move To Heaven.'



According to his agency Saram Entertainment, he will be playing the main character Jo Sang Gu, a born fighter and ex-convict with a rough and cold personality, making it difficult for one to guess what kind of life he lived.





The drama follows his relationship with a disabled young man who works for a company that cleans up residences after their tenants have died. The story will deal with topics of life and death, as well as family relationships.





Meanwhile, 'Move To Heaven's production crew includes 'How To Steal A Dog' director Kim Sung Ho and 'Angel Eyes' writer Yoon Ji Ryeon.

