23

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Lee Jae Hoon to star in upcoming Netflix original drama 'Move To Heaven'

AKP STAFF

Lee Jae Hoon will be starring in the Netflix original drama 'Move To Heaven.'

According to his agency Saram Entertainment, he will be playing the main character Jo Sang Gu, a born fighter and ex-convict with a rough and cold personality, making it difficult for one to guess what kind of life he lived.


The drama follows his relationship with a disabled young man who works for a company that cleans up residences after their tenants have died. The story will deal with topics of life and death, as well as family relationships.


Meanwhile, 'Move To Heaven's production crew includes 'How To Steal A Dog' director Kim Sung Ho and 'Angel Eyes' writer Yoon Ji Ryeon.

  1. Lee Jae Hoon
2 3,600 Share 79% Upvoted

0

bajah (Banned)-45 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Comment has been deleted

Share

0

donaldehepwor (Banned)-21 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Comment has been deleted

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SHINee, Jonghyun
2 YEARS WITHOUT OUR DEAR JONGHYUN🌹🌹
6 hours ago   1   807

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND