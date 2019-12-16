3

KOZ Entertainment's 1st debuting artist Dvwn unveils 1st single through serene MV for 'Last'

KOZ Entertainment's rookie solo artist Dvwn has made his debut!


On December 16 KST, the agency released the music video for his first single "Last," the title track off his debut album 'Dawn Defibrillation Vol.1' (lit. trans). "Last" is a calming R&B track rounded out by the sad yet hopeful emotions in Dvwn's voice. For the music video, he is seen in various parts of a Netherlands city as the sun slowly sets, welcoming the evening in.

'Dawn Defibrillation Vol.1' was entirely self-composed by the singer, with the album's meaning reflecting the quiet mood of the morning, capturing the atmosphere moments before we fully get up to begin our day.


Meanwhile, Dvwn is the first artist to debut through KOZ Entertainment, which Zico founded earlier this year.


Check out the music video above!

