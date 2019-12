Hani may be known for her sexy stronger images, but she's revealed that in reality, she's just a softie!

The popular idol turned actor uploaded a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram account on December 16th with the caption: "Now I feel a little better. Sleep over food."

Hani is seen smiling gracefully for the camera wearing no makeup, showing a contrasting side from her usual stage presence.

Hani is currently slated to appear in the web drama 'XX'.